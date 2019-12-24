WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A search is underway in Washington County for a woman who was last seen hiking on Sunday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding Allyson Joy Watterson, 20. Her family hasn’t heard from Watterson since Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office said she was last seen on Sunday in a wooded area near North Plains when she was hiking with a man.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 that the two became separated and the man hiked out of the area.
Watterson was reported missing on Monday.
She is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes. While her hair is naturally brown, deputies said it is currently teal colored.
She has a tattoo of an eye on the front of her left shoulder and another tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider’s web on her left forearm.
Watterson was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was also carrying a red backpack.
The sheriff’s office has deployed its search and rescue team to look for Watterson where she was last seen.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about Watterson’s location to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
