TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage boy who hasn’t been seen for almost a week.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the family of 15-year-old Eh-Kawyaw Htoo reported him missing early Friday morning.
His family told deputies he was last seen in Troutdale around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said Eh-Kawyaw was wearing dark gray pants and a black coat or hoodie with “Ehkaw” printed on the back.
He is described as an Asian boy who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
According to Eh-Kawyaw’s father, the boy has autism and functions at a younger level than his age.
Deputies said his family is concerned for his safety and that it is out of his character to be gone for so long.
Eh-Kawyaw’s family is worried he is lost. MCSO said he will generally not speak to strangers and won’t answer questions if he is approached by people he doesn’t know.
Anyone who has information on Eh-Kawyaw whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 503–988-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.