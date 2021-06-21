Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man with down syndrome in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a man with down syndrome who went missing on Monday.
Brett Beckley, 24, of Elkton went missing from his home in the 1000 block of Shad Road. Shortly before 4:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers took a report that Beckley had left his home at 2:00 a.m. in a light blue Yamaha golf cart with an aluminum diamond plated tool box in the back.
He is described as 5’5”, 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue Patagonia fleece jacket, tie-dye shirt, jeans and black Adidas shoes. He is non-verbal.
Anyone with who has seen Beckley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471.
