WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

The sheriff's office said Robert Lloyd Garland, 50, was last seen on Friday in the Gaston area. He does not have a vehicle or phone, according to the sheriff's office.

Garland is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Garland or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

ibtaba
ibtaba

I hope they find him soon.

