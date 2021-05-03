WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
The sheriff's office said Robert Lloyd Garland, 50, was last seen on Friday in the Gaston area. He does not have a vehicle or phone, according to the sheriff's office.
Garland is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Garland or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.
(1) comment
I hope they find him soon.
