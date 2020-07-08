CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
The sheriff's office said Kristine "Kris" Star Beam, 62, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Monday.
Beam lives in West Linn.
No further details has been released by the sheriff's office at this time.
Anyone who sees Beam is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or has had contact with her since Monday, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-014119.
