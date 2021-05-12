WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a man who was reported missing Tuesday out of Aloha.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Robert Paul Kelly was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday when leaving his home near the 7000 block Southwest 188th Avenue. He was driving his 2017 Silver Honda HRV, with Oregon license plate D48182.
Kelly was expected at an appointment near the 4700 block of Southwest Washington Avenue in Beaverton, but he did not arrive.
He is described as a white man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. Kelly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray jacket and jeans. Anyone who has information about Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to call WCSO at (503) 629-0111.
