POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a missing California man who was last seen in Polk County for his daughter’s wedding.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating 59-year-old Peter Nestlerode on Wednesday.
Nestlerode was last seen at his brother’s home on Maxfield Creek Road near Dunn Forest Road in rural southwest Polk County at 10 p.m. Monday. Investigators said he left the main residence on the property to go to a trailer, where he planned to sleep.
Dispatchers received a 911 call from Nestlerode at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but they said he was “non-coherent” and talking about being in a Christmas tree field. A cell phone ping was not successful in locating him.
Nestlerode is from Palmdale, California and has no other family in the area, but deputies said he has been known to ride his bicycle from Maxfield Creek Road to Corvallis.
He is described as a white man, around 180 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans, a tan jacket and brown canvas boat-style shoes. He recently injured his right ankle and walks with a distinct limp.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
