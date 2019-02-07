WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday at her home in Cedar Hills.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Anna Short, 60, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 12600 block of Southwest Butner Boulevard.
Deputies, along with a K-9 team and the Air Support Unit, searched the area but did not locate Short.
The sheriff's office said at around 7:52 p.m., a TriMet driver is believed to have spotted Short getting off a bus at West Burnside Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue.
Portland police search the area but did not locate her.
The sheriff's office said Short is new to the area and is not believed to have access to a cell phone. Deputies believe she might be lost and unable to care for herself.
Short is described as white, 5 foot 3 inches tall, medium build, with brownish-gray hair and blue eyes. She is likely wearing a puffy purple jacket, maroon shirt, black pants, and carrying a black purse.
Anyone with information on Short's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.