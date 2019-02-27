CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman on Wednesday.
Deputies said Jill Doss was last seen in the area of NE 40th Ave and NE 54th St at approximately 5:30pm on Wednesday.
Doss suffers from Alzheimer’s and is new to the area, according to deputies.
Doss is described as a white woman, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a lime green sweater.
Anyone with any information as to Jill’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
