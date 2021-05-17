CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said Brown has memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home.
Brown is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Brown or has information about his whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 503-629-0111.
(1) comment
Did they check at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? This is where the man with memory issues is residing.
