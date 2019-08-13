ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Roseburg man and his 2-year-old daughter.
Sean Michael Moss, 29, and his daughter, Madison, were reported missing at around 10:18 a.m. Monday. They were reportedly last seen by Moss' coworker on Friday evening.
The sheriff's office said family members were expecting them to attend the Douglas County Fair on Saturday, but they never showed up.
Sean is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has scars from his chin to his waistline. He also has a full back tattoo and a tattoo on his left arm that reads "Lilly."
Madison is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with curly brown hair, and has one green and one hazel eye.
The sheriff's office said Sean drives a 2002 dark green Chevy Trailblazer with front-end damage on the right side of the bumper with Oregon license plate 549DBU.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, or has seen them, is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or their local law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
