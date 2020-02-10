CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a 58-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday afternoon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said that Geoffrey Wanless was last seen at 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart located at 10000 Southeast 82nd Avenue.
According to the sheriff’s office, he walked away from his caregiver.
A photo of what Wanless was wearing while leaving the Walmart was released by deputies and he is described as walking with a limp.
Anyone who sees Wanless is urged to contact 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.