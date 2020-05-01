WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing man last seen Thursday evening.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said John Swearingen, 79, went missing in the Garden Home area between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday while his caretaker was asleep.
Swearingen has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the sheriff's office.
Swearingen is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing khakis, a dark sweater and a dark blue jacket.
The sheriff's office said Swearingen enjoys using walking paths in the Garden Home area, so he may still be in the vicinity.
Anyone who has seen Swearingen is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.
