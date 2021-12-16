GILLIAM COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A multi-agency search is underway near Condon for a missing woman who was last seen in November, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Autumn Jones, 22, left her family home in Morrow County on Nov. 27. She reportedly told her family she was going for a drive.
Then at around 1:30 a.m., on Nov. 28, Jones called her family and stated she was lost. The sheriff's office said her family was able to place Jones in Wheeler County using a cell phone app, but she was not located there.
On Nov. 29, a mail carrier reported seeing Jones' car, a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, near Fossil. Deputies searched the area for several days but were not able to locate her.
The sheriff's office said hunters found Jones' vehicle in a canyon near Condon on Wednesday. The vehicle was unoccupied and Jones remains missing.
Jones is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with blue eyes, and medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Riverside t-shirt, black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes, and possibly a black Carhartt coat. Jones' Volkswagen Jetta has an expired Washington state temporary registration in the rear window and an All-Star Cars dealer plate.
Anyone who has seen Jones, her car, or has other information about her disappearance, is asked to contact the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 541-351-9530.
Multiple agencies have helped in the search for Jones, including Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Search and Rescue, Hood River County Search and Rescue, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Wasco County Search and Rescue, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Wheeler County Search and Rescue, Gilliam County Road Department, North Gilliam County Rural Fire District, South Gilliam County Rural Fire Department, South Gilliam County Ambulance Service and local volunteers.