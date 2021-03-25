LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man from Sweet Home.
Jacob Riggs, 28, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday at about 1:17 p.m. The sheriff's office said he was last seen by a family member on Tuesday evening near Gedney Creek Boat Ramp at Foster Lake.
The sheriff's office said belongings and identification for Riggs were found by a citizen near the edge of the lake and turned into the Sweet Home Police Department.
Deputies, along with Marine Patrol and Search & Rescue personnel, have been searching the area since Wednesday afternoon, but have not located Riggs.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-967-3950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.