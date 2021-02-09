WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a missing woman at Henry Hagg Lake.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an Aloha woman who was believed to be a danger to herself at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
It was reported to deputies that Tara Callahan, 38, was heading to Henry Hagg Lake to possibly harm herself.
Callahan’s vehicle was found at Boat Ramp C at Hagg Lake, but deputies were not able to find her.
Crews searched the wooded area and shoreline around the lake Saturday and Sunday, while the sheriff’s office marine patrol searched the water. A drone was also utilized in the search efforts.
Additionally, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dive-rescue team assisted in searching the waters around Boat Ramp C over the weekend, but crews were unable to locate Callahan.
Anyone with information about Callahan’s location is asked to call dispatchers at 503-629-0111.
