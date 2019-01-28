Deputies searching for pilot last seen leaving airport in Clark County

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing pilot last seen at the Grove Field Airport Port of Camas on Northeast 267th Avenue.
George Regis, 63, was last heard from on Friday around 12 p.m. when deputies say he took off in his airplane.
The sheriff’s office says Regis may have been headed to Arizona or Texas. The last location of his cell phone was in the Newberg/Dundee area Saturday.
Deputies said the pilot did not file a flight plan.
Anyone who sees Regis or his plane is asked to call 911 as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
