HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect dubbed the “Opening Bell Bandit”
Police said at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, deputies contracted to Happy Valley police responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred at the Carl's Jr. restaurant located at 14665 SE Sunnyside Road.
The Carl's Jr. had just opened for business when the suspect entered the restaurant and displayed a knife, according to deputies.
Deputies said the suspect forced the employees to give him money and then fled the restaurant in an unknown direction.
Deputies also responded and searched for the suspect, but the suspect was not located.
The suspect is described as follows a white man between 5 foot 11 inches and 6 foot tall. He is described as heavyset between 240 to 250 pounds. His face was covered with a dark-colored ski mask and he was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a dark t-shirt underneath, jeans, gloves, and dark shoes.
Deputies said witnesses described the suspect as having short white facial hair
The suspect is believed to be connected to two other similar robberies. A Dec. 18 robbery of a Kaady Car Wash in West Linn and the Dec. 20 robbery of a Subway in Gladstone. In each of these armed robberies the suspect also used a knife and matches the description of the suspect in this robbery.
West Linn PD has dubbed the suspect the "Opening Bell Bandit" because of his tendency to rob locations right after they open for business.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding this case or the associated robberies, you are asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.