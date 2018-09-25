CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - The Corbett School District campus is closed Tuesday morning while deputies search for a suspect.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault call at around 6:30 a.m.
Before deputies arrived, the suspect fled the scene.
Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area of Historic Columbia River Highway near Corbett School and are searching for the suspect. A K-9 officer has responded to help with the search.
A description of the suspect is not available at this time.
The public is asked to avoid the area. Residents in the area are asked to keep their doors locked and keep an eye out for suspicious people.
The Corbett School District notified parents that schools were closed due to the police activity. Any students who are already at school will be transported to Springdale School and arrangements will be made with parents to pick them up or drop them off.
No other information is available at this time.
This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.