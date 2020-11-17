CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in Hazel Dell.
At around 3:12 p.m., deputies were called out to a robbery at the Chase Bank, located at 200 Northeast 78th Street.
The sheriff's office said the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash then fled the scene on foot.
A K-9 track was initiated, but the suspect was not located.
A description of the suspect was not provided by the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact Deputy Elijah Page at elijah.page@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.