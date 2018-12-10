Deputies searching for suspect in deadly shooting at Hazel Dell strip mall

HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred at a Hazel Dell strip mall Monday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.
The shooting occurred off Northeast Highway 99 and Minnehaha Street in the parking lot around 2:30 p.m. Deputies believe the shooting was connected to some kind of drug deal gone bad. They think the suspect and the victim, an 18-year-old male, knew each other.
The sheriff’s office says the teen and two other people were sitting in a white Jeep when the shooting occurred; the suspect was standing outside the Jeep and fled the scene in a car, according to deputies.
Deputies say a person was shot and killed in this white Jeep here in the Pacific 63 Center. Suspect fled. We’re told it was some sort of drug deal gone bad and the victim and suspect knew each other. At least 2 others in Jeep when shots were fired pic.twitter.com/2TZtGpg9IM— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 11, 2018
A massage therapist who works near the shooting scene says she heard about four shots and then screaming. Rachel Percell says she rushed outside to help.
“I came out, I looked, and there are kids screaming,” Percell said. “I went to the back to grab a stack of towels, ran out here and just tried putting pressure on the wound.”
Percell said she helped pull the teen out of the Jeep and helped perform life-saving measures.
Deputies say they have identified several people of interest in the case but have not provided any additional details.
The sheriff's office says there is no danger to the public connected to this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office or contact Detective Fred Neiman Jr. via e-mail at Fred.NeimanJr@clark.wa.gov.
