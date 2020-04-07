LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Lane County are searching for suspects and a vehicle after responding to a shots fired call east of Cottage Grove on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say it started as a possible road rage incident on Row River Road around 12:30 p.m. The incident was accompanied by shots fired involving two vehicles between milepost 0.5 and milepost 1.5, according to law enforcement.
Investigators received additional information that a white male was seen firing a weapon before he entered the woods nearby. Deputies responded, along with Cottage Grove Police and Oregon State Police, and found a gray Dodge Dakota off the road and unoccupied.
The second involved vehicle, believed to be a white 4-door sedan or wagon, possibly a Dodge Magnum, fled the scene and likely has front end damage on the passenger side and fender; The vehicle was last seen headed east on Row River Road near Dorena Dam, according to investigators.
Law enforcement has been searching the area with help from police dogs but have not located a suspect or the white vehicle.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from anyone who has information on this incident, including the whereabouts of the drivers of both vehicles and the location of the white vehicle, to call 541-682-4150 then press one.
Row River in the area was closed Tuesday night while law enforcement was on scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
