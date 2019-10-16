CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people accused of stealing packages from an apartment complex in Happy Valley are sought after they fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle, crashed, and abandoned a dog over the weekend, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The package theft occurred on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. at the Stevens Creek Apartments.
Surveillance video captures a man taking packages from the apartment lobby and loading them into a 2001 Mercedes coupe with Washington license plates. The man also steals a motorcycle helmet and backpack off a nearby motorcycle.
The suspects then leave the scene in the Mercedes.
The sheriff's office said the Mercedes was reported stolen on Oct. 8 by Thurston County, Washington deputies. Deputies had pursued the suspects, but terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
On Sunday at around 12:10 a.m., the sheriff's office says a deputy attempted to stop a silver Mercedes with Washington license plates near the Walmart at 10000 Southeast 82nd Avenue. The vehicle fled and the deputy lost sight of it near Southeast Idleman and Southeast Walnut.
The sheriff's office said the deputy, who originally took the report about the package thefts, knew the vehicle description matched the suspects and spotted it at Southeast Idleman and Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard. The deputy was able to verify that the license plate matched the suspects from the package thefts.
The suspects attempted to flee at a high-rate of speed on Southeast Ridgecrest, but lost control near Southeast 132nd Avenue and slid off the road.
Dashcam video captures the driver and passenger fleeing on foot. One of the suspects can be seen carrying a dog as he fled.
Deputies searched the area, but did not locate the suspects.
The sheriff's office said deputies did recover the dog that was abandoned by the suspects.
The dog, which is believed to be a heeler-pit bull mix and about a year old, was not injured and was taken to Clackamas County Dog Services.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference the following case numbers: 19-024251 and 19-024394.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
