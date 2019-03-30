GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An armed robbery took place at a Saloon in Gresham on Saturday.
Multnomah County deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery around 7:26 a.m. at the Pleasant Home Saloon, located at 31637 SE Dodge Park Blvd.
When deputies arrived they found two employees inside the saloon.
The employees reported that two men, wearing masks and armed with handguns, had forced their way into the rear of the saloon. Once inside, the suspects sprayed one employee with pepper spray, and ordered the other employee onto the floor at gunpoint, according to deputies.
The suspects left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies said the two employees did not need medical treatment and the saloon was not yet open for business.
One suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The other suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to surveillance footage deputies obtained. The suspects reportedly left the saloon in a black colored late 1990s Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-988-0560.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.