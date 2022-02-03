BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton high school was briefly placed on lockout Thursday morning following the pursuit of a suspect by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office told FOX 12 the suspect has several warrants for their arrest related to weapons and prostitution warrants, as well as a domestic abuse charge.

Deputies have not yet revealed where the chase began, but said it ended near Southwest 158th and Southwest Merlo.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Amir Isaiah Walker. He was last seen wearing gray sweats and a gray beanie.

WANTED: Amir Isaiah Walker, Age 22Deputies are currently searching for Amir Walker in the area of SW 170th Ave & Merlo Rd. He is wanted for multiple felony crimes. He was last seen wearing gray sweats and gray beanie.If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/S8BmCyWx8m — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) February 3, 2022

Deputies, along with a K-9 and drone units, are searching the area for Walker. Nearby Merlo Station High School was on a lockout for about an hour, and the MAX station at SW 158th has been locked down. The area should be avoided for the time being.

Off-duty officer on motorcycle rear-ended by suspected impaired driver in S. Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An off-duty Portland Police Bureau officer was hit by a suspected impaired driver Thursday morning in south Portland.

"Merlo Campus, District Administration Office and Maintenance Office are in Secure (formerly Lockout) due to police activity in the area," the Beaverton School District said in a 10 a.m. update on its website.

Anyone who sees Walker should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

This is breaking news. The story will be updated as more details become available.