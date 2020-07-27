WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen wheelchair-equipped minivan.
The van was stolen sometime Sunday night or Monday morning from a couple in the Reedville/Aloha area, according to deputies. The couple said they use the 2019 red Toyota Sienna to transport their grandson to medical appointments.
The van has a Texas-shaped sticker on its back window and license plates 119LRE. It was last seen near Southeast Cornelius Pass Road and Southeast Lois Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who sees the van or has information that can help in the investigation is asked to call deputies at their non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
