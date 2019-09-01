POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Search and rescue crews in Polk County are combing through the Willamette River, looking for a Vancouver woman who disappeared on the water and has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
The search for 37-year-old Tracy Allen continued Sunday at 7 a.m.
Throughout the day, crews combed the shore, used drones plus a Coast Guard helicopter – all while scanning the river by boat – but still no sign of Allen.
Deputies say a group of friends was floating down the river just downstream from Buena Vista Park, south of Independence.
They were floating down the Willamette on inner tubes tied together when they encountered a natural break in the river: an island dividing the flow of water in two.
That’s where the current picked up, becoming more turbulent. Deputies say as the river narrowed, their float became harder to control.
Then, deputies say they hit an overturned tree stump and were knocked into the water.
All but Allen were able to make it to shore. She hasn’t been seen since going under.
Allen, a music teacher in Vancouver, knew how to swim, and was wearing a life jacket.
Deputies say the current in the area was quite strong, and there was also treacherous debris from trees in the area.
While crews searched downstream on Sunday, deputies say they’ll return to the spot where Allen was last seen.
A dive team was called in at about 1 p.m. to search the riverbed. With it now being a full 24 hours, deputies fear this will likely become a recovery operation.
“I think it’s very important at this point that people kind of remain out of the area so folks with specialized training can do that so we don’t end up with a situation where we have someone else we need to rescue,” said Lt. Dustin Newman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say while the river looks calm right by the park, just downstream it picks up considerably where it narrows.
Saturday night, one of their rescue Sea-Doos overturned twice in the current at the very spot Allen went under, making it difficult for first responders to search that area.
