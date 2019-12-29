BANKS, OR (KPTV) –Deputies are searching for a woman who they say nearly ran over an Oregon State Police trooper in Banks on Sunday.
Just before 11 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check at Northwest Cedar Canyon Road and Northwest Killin Road near Banks. A passing driver told dispatch that the driver of a blue 1991 Geo Prism was slumped over behind the wheel near the intersection.
Deputies say an Oregon State Police trooper found the car a short time later near Banks City Hall on Northwest Main Street.
The trooper was trying to get the woman out of the driver’s seat when she put the car in reverse. Deputies say the trooper was not hit and not run over but was thrown to the ground as the woman drove backwards. The trooper was not hurt.
The woman, identified as 25-year-old Aubri Jenkins of Timber, hit the front bumper of the trooper’s vehicle, causing minor damage.
Deputies say Jenkins also hit a parked truck before driving away at speeds of about 80 miles per hour.
The trooper pursued Jenkins north on Highway 47 and then west on Highway 26 before he ended the pursuit due to her unsafe driving. Other drivers also reported seeing Jenkins driving erratically on Highway 26.
Deputies later found the car near the 58000 block of Highway 26. They searched the area for Jenkins, but did not find her.
Jenkins is wanted in connection with Sunday’s incident and for an unrelated felony warrant for a probation violation.
Anyone with information about this incident or Jenkins’ location is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
