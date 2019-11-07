MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies say he threatened people at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said an "irate" man was reportedly yelling that he was going to "kill people" in front of the school as kids were arriving.
The sheriff's office said security asked school personnel to call 911 and then confronted the man.
As the man continued to yell that he was going to kill people, the uniformed security guard drew his pistol to a "low ready" position, according to the sheriff's office.
School officials said the firearm was never pointed at the man, according to the security video of the incident.
The sheriff's office said the man yelled at the security guard and then stripped down to his underwear. The man put the clothes back on before walking away.
Deputies contacted the man, identified as Dustin Jeffery Hilsenbeck, 35, a short distance away and placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Hilsenbeck is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.
School officials sent a statement following the incident, saying: "The safety of all persons is our first concern. We appreciate the quick response of the authorities and are glad the community, as well as the man taken into custody, is safe."
