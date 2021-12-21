MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Achim Heimerdinger, 45, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Monday. The sheriff's office said he walked away from his home and into the woods near the 33000 block of Northeast Mershon Road.
According to the sheriff's office, Heimerdinger is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Heimerdinger is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. It's not known what he was wearing when he left, but the sheriff's office said it is believed that he is not prepared to be in the elements.
Anyone who has seen Heimerdinger, knows of his whereabouts or has any information, please call 503-823-3333.