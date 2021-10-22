CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 76-year-old woman.
Carol Ann Hoy was last seen on Thursday morning. The sheriff's office said she walked away from her home on Jannsen Road in Estacada sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, Hoy suffers from cognitive issues and is in need of daily medication.
The sheriff's office said Hoy may have been heading toward Sandy or a hospital over concern about the tightness of a ring on her finger. She also be in the areas of Eagle Fern Road, Wildcat Mountain, or Southeast Howlett Road.
A clothing description is not available at this time, but she is known to carry a pink purse.
Anyone who sees Hoy is asked to call or text 911. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts if asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-022708.