CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 22-year-old man.
Kyle Buell walked away from a care facility on Southwest Childs Road in Lake Oswego at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Buell functions at a 5 to 6-year-old level and may be trying to get to Canby.
Buell is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Buell is asked to call 911. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Please reference case number 21-024996.