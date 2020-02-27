MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the body of a man found in the Willamette River on Thursday.
At about 11:22 a.m. a boater reported finding a partially decomposed body in the Willamette River near Buena Vista Ferry, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene to investigate along with emergency personnel from the Jefferson Fire District.
Marine Patrol and Search and Rescue deputies were able to coordinate to retrieve the body by boat.
Deputies say it’s unclear how long the body had been in the area.
Investigators are working to identify the man and have an autopsy scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday.
Anyone with information about a missing person that may have been in the area is asked to call Bob Evarts at 503-588-85007.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.