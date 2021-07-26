CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office recovered a body from the Clackamas River on Friday, and is now asking for the public's help in identifying the remains.
The sheriff's office said a person was snorkeling in the Clackamas River at about 3:30 p.m. when they reported seeing a body near Clackamette Park in Oregon City. The sheriff's office's dive team responded, along with personnel from Oregon City police, Gladstone police, Clackamas Fire District #1, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The body was found submerged in about 12 feet of water, downstream from the Highway 99E/McLoughlin Bridge. Divers retrieved the body from the river. The sheriff's office said it was found in an extreme state of decomposition. An autopsy will be performed at the Oregon State Police Crime Lab to determined the cause of death.
The identity of the deceased and the amount of time the body had been in the river are not known at this time. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the recovered body is asked to contact the tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-015585.
