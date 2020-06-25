CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – One person was hurt and a suspect arrested after a shooting near a park in Clackamas on Thursday, and now, deputies are seeking tips, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a disturbance that resulted in a shooting around 6 p.m. near Riverside Park. The incident occurred upriver from the park.
Deputies say the victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained an injury to his leg related to gunfire following an argument between his friend and the suspect. Marine Deputies reached the victim from the river by boat and brought him back to the park, where he was treated by first responders.
The suspect, Philip Eric Pierce Jr., 33, of Happy Valley, was detained without incident, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to the Clackamas County Jail, where he faces charges including assault in the third degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and recklessly endangering.
South Evelyn Street was closed at Southeast Jennifer Street while deputies were on scene.
Deputies are seeking tips and believe several people who were involved or witnessed the incident left before they arrived. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's tip line at 503-723-4949 or online here and reference case number 20-013240.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
To avoid potential police brutality, don’t get LE involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.