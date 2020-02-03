WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man who was hospitalized after being struck by a driver in Woodland Sunday evening.
At around 7:35 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 38000 block of Northwest Lakeshore Drive after a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
When crews arrived to the scene, an injured man was found lying in the roadway. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The sheriff's office said the driver and passenger of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Based on the investigation, the sheriff's office said the vehicle had been traveling south of NW Lakeshore Drive and the man stepped into the path of the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the man was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black slacks.
There is no indication that the driver was impaired, and no citations have been issued.
The sheriff's office said the injured man has not been identified. He is described as Caucasian, 18 to 24 years old, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, has a slender build with medium length brown hair. He was carrying a black backpack with skateboard parts inside.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned that several people may have been on scene before deputies arrived.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to detectives is asked to contact Detective Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
