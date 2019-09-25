MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them identify a suspect who has been targeting a convenience store in Milwaukie.
The sheriff's office said the three incidents occurred over an eight-week period at the Vista Market, located at 14666 Southeast River Road.
According to the sheriff's office, it is believed that the same suspect may be involved in all three incidents.
The first incident happened on July 15.
A male enters the store at about 3:22 p.m. and headed to the smoking-pipes showcase. The suspect loaded a small black Nike bag with five or six pipes worth about $500 and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
The sheriff's office said the suspect was described as wearing a dark hoodie with a white logo and light-colored basketball shorts. The hoodie was tied up to his nose and concealed his face.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect may have had an accomplice who cased the store a few minutes before the shoplifting occurred.
The accomplice is described as a young male with longer curly hair, wearing a white hoodie with a large black logo, dark pants, and electric-blue sneakers.
The second incident was an armed robbery and assault that happened on Aug. 28.
Surveillance video shows a masked suspect entering the store just after 10 a.m. The suspect is seen vaulting over the counter and robbing the store owner at knifepoint.
The sheriff's office said the suspect places the knife on the counter at one point and a struggle ensues. The suspect assaulted the store owner and then fled the store with cash and glass pipes.
The suspect was described as a light-complexioned male in his teens or 20s, with a slim/fit build and dark hair, according to the sheriff's office. He was wearing a dark-blue Adidas hooded sweatshirt, dark pants or track pants, grey running shoes, what appears to be an untucked blue t-shirt under the hoodies, and a blue Adidas soccer or stadium backpack.
The store owner was treated for a head laceration and other injuries.
The sheriff's office said the knife used in the robbery was recovered at the scene.
The third incident occurred on Sept. 6 just after 11 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, the clerk realized the store was about to be robbed again and stepped in the way of the suspect. The suspect then fights with the clerk as the clerk attempts to push him outside.
Surveillance cameras then capture a person resembling the suspect fleeing the scene on a bicycle, the sheriff's office said.
The clerk sustained some cuts and bruises to his face.
The sheriff's office has released surveillance images of the suspect and the alleged accomplice.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information about any of the incidents, is urged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.
Please reference the following case numbers:
- 19-016438 (July 15 shoplifting incident)
- 19-020337 (Aug. 28 armed robbery/assault)
- 19-021098 (Sept. 6 attempted robbery/assault)
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
