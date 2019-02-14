SALMON CREEK, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help to find a man who robbed a bank on Thursday.
Clark County deputies said they were sent to a U.S. Bank located at 13001 NE Highway 99 on a report of an armed robbery around 3:30 p.m.
A bank employee told deputies that a man had entered the bank armed with a knife. The suspect approached one of the tellers and demanded she place money from her cash drawer into a bag that he had brought with him. The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot, according to deputies.
Deputies and K-9's searched the area, but the suspect was not found.
The suspect was described as a white man approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall with an average build. Deputies said he was last wearing dark clothing, black gloves, a dark hat and a dark colored scarf covering most of his face.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
