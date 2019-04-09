CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help after a theft at Clark County Lawn & Tractor was caught on camera last month.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said on March 25, an Asian woman can be seen on video surveillance walking off with a $400 Stihl cordless cut-off machine.
The woman then left as a passenger in a gold Impala driven by a black man, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle had California plate similar to 6DWX78.
The sheriff's office said the woman was with a white man, who can be seen on surveillance, before the theft.
Anyone who can identify any of the subjects is asked to contact Deputy Lawrence Zapata at Lawrence.Zapata@clark.wa.gov.
