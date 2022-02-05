WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – There have been two reports of a man trying to lure a child into a car in the last week in Washington County, and now deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

Portland police: Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say an attempted kidnapping suspect has been arrested.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to an attempted kidnapping near Northwest Meacham Road and Northwest Murtaugh Road in North Plains. A mother said her 11-year-old child was walking from a school bus stop when a man pulled up, offered the child candy and encouraged him to get into his car. The child did not get in the car and ran to safety.

Deputies said they believe the event may be related to a similar report in Forest Grove on Monday.

Related: Police investigating attempted kidnapping in SE Portland (Dec. 2021)

The sheriff’s office said the car is believed to be a newer model bright blue BMW sedan, possibly an X6 model, with Oregon license plates. The driver is described as a man with brown hair. A passenger is described as wearing a red and white checkered head scarf.

The sheriff’s office said deputies will be providing extra patrols in residential areas before and after school. It wants to remind the community to talk to their children about strangers and develop safety strategies. You can find more information here.