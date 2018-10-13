Deputies are seeking tips regarding a shooting Friday night at Memorial park.
Around 9:55 p.m. deputies contracted to Wilsonville police responded to a reported shooting at 8100 SW Memorial Drive.
Deputies arrived and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot two times.
Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and remains at large, but they do not believe the suspect is a danger to the public.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He is being treated for gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen and is in stable condition, according to deputies.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting or who were in the area to contact the Sheriff’s office Tip Line by phone at (503) 723-4949 or by using the online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.
