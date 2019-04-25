NEAR LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Deputies seized 34 horses Wednesday morning after the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received reports of animal neglect last year on a property outside Lebanon.
Deputies seized the horses from the Davidsons’ property on Berlin Road just after 7:30 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says Carol Davidson, 69, and Edward Davidson, 66, are both facing a charge of animal neglect in the second degree in connection to the case.
Linn County Animal Control officers have been working with the Davidsons since December 2018 after receiving complaints of horses standing in muddy conditions.
A Linn County deputy in January this year saw numerous horses still standing in muddy conditions, and noted a dead horse on the property that they say was not properly disposed of. The deputy also noticed the horses were starting to show signs of poor health, including unhealthy weight loss since he had last seen the animals in December.
The sheriff’s office received several calls about the horses’ conditions over the next couple of months and deputies worked with Carol Davidson to improve the horses’ living conditions.
Carol Davidson was cooperative and made some changes, but the changes were minimal and not sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
In April, the sheriff’s office received a report of another dead horse on the property, and while checking on the horse carcass, a deputy found the health of the remaining horses to be deteriorating.
Deputies who served the warrant Wednesday say some of the horses were standing in septic mud and water full of urine and feces. They say the horses were skinny and their rib and hip bones were showing.
The horses also did not have access to clean drinking water, and there was no sign of an adequate food source, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say there were several sheep and dogs on the property that appeared to be in adequate health; these animals were kept separate from the horses and were not seized, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies Wednesday were assisted by Sound Equine Options from Gresham. The organization transported the horses back to their facility to be evaluated and to receive veterinary care.
