TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a crash that seriously injured two people on Saturday.
At around 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on US Forest Service Road 14 at milepost 8.
The sheriff's office said Keith Morago, 52, of Junction City, was traveling westbound in a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup when he lost control of the vehicle in the snow and went off the road and rolled down an embankment.
According to the sheriff's office, Morago showed signs of impairment and consented to a legal blood draw. The results from the draw are still pending and no charges have been filed at this time.
Morago and a passenger in the pickup were taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.
The sheriff's office said two dogs were in the pickup at the time of the crash. The dogs were taken to the Tillamook K9 Rescue for safekeeping.
The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff's office said it appears alcohol and weather/road conditions may have been contributing factors in the crash.
Nestucca Rural Fire, Adventist Health Ambulance and Tillamook 911 assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.