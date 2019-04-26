BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Seven men were arrested at a hotel on Friday after deputies conducted a prostitution sting.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a two-day prostitution operation April 24-25, which led to the arrest of seven men at a Corvallis hotel, after soliciting a fictitious woman online to pay for sex.
Deputies said once the men agreed t pay a fee to engage in sexual contact with the “woman,” the Oregon crime of Commercial Sexual Solicitation was committed, and the men were arrested for a Class A Misdemeanor.
In February 2018, detectives ran a similar operation, in which they placed an advertisement on social media which led to the arrest of 10 men.
Detectives created a new ad this week with over 100 people responding to pay for sex with a 19 to 24-year-old woman. Of those, seven arrived at a local hotel and were taken into custody without incident.
The seven men were booked and released with citations.
- David Paoletti, 45, of Corvallis
- Andrew Laframboise, 32, of Aumsville
- Dieter Welte, 39, of Eugene
- Khalifam Alhammadi, 20, of Corvallis
- Wesley Burnett, 38, of Albany
- John De Jong, 71, of Corvallis
- Liu Xiaosong, 38, of Corvallis
