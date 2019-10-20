WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) – Several people were hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Wood Village Sunday afternoon.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near Northeast 238th Drive and Birch Avenue.
Deputies say several people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The northbound lanes of Northeast 238th Drive were closed between Northeast Arata Road and Northeast Halsey Street while deputies investigate.
