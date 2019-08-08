WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The second deputy suffered serious injuries, "but thankfully, his prognosis is encouraging and he is receiving excellent care," according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement responded to the shooting off Southwest Scoggins Valley Road just after 2 p.m. after homeowners on the north side of the lake called 911 to report a suspicious man trying to break into their locked gun cabinet.
1 of 8
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: KPTV)
Photos show response after officer-involved shooting near Hagg Lake
1 of 8
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: KPTV)
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: WCSO)
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: KPTV)
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: KPTV)
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: KPTV)
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: KPTV)
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: KPTV)
Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake. (Photo: WCSO)
The sheriff’s office says the suspect successfully broke into the cabinet and made off with what deputies describe as two long guns. According to deputies, the homeowners locked themselves in a bathroom and deputies were able to get them out safely.
The suspect was shot while law enforcement, including K9 officers and a SWAT team, apprehended him in a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement searched for the suspect for several hours before the shootout.
Deputies have not identified the suspect but describe him as a white man in his late 30s or 40s. They say he was dressed in camouflage clothing and carried a backpack Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if either of the stolen guns were used to shoot the deputies. The deputies and the suspect were rushed to area hospitals.
People who live in the area were temporarily asked to shelter in place while law enforcement was on scene. One resident said he hopes that the community will come together through this incident.
"I pray that those two officers are okay because they give us a lot of our security and they help us, but at the same time, it's really sad and unfortunate," Albert Bisaillon said. "I think that through trying times like this, hopefully as a community we can come together and overcome things that happen."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.