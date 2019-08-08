WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two deputies are recovering after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near Hagg Lake.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The second deputy suffered serious injuries, "but thankfully, his prognosis is encouraging and he is receiving excellent care," according to the sheriff’s office.
During a news conference Thursday night, Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said he’s incredibly thankful to the first responders for their life-saving efforts.
He specifically mentioned a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue medic and Metro West Ambulance Service.
Garrett also thanked the families of those deputies, saying this is the worst kind of news they could ever imagine.
“We have seen a flood of prayers and thoughts and encouragement pour in to our law enforcement family, and the families of our injured deputies, and I just thank our community for their support,” he said.
Law enforcement responded to the shooting off Southwest Scoggins Valley Road just after 2 p.m. after homeowners on the north side of the lake called 911 to report a suspicious man trying to break into their locked gun cabinet.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect successfully broke into the cabinet and made off with what deputies describe as two long guns. According to deputies, the homeowners locked themselves in a bathroom and deputies were able to get them out safely.
The suspect was reportedly last seen going into the woods. Due to the terrain of the area an information that the suspect was armed, the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team (TNT) was brought in to help search for the suspect.
While TNT members were looking for the suspect, he started shooting at them.
Two deputies were shot by the suspect and the TNT members returned fire, injuring the suspect.
The suspect surrendered to deputies after sustaining gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.
Deputies have not identified the suspect but describe him as a white man in his late 30s or 40s. They say he was dressed in camouflage clothing and carried a backpack Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if either of the stolen guns were used to shoot the deputies. The deputies and the suspect were rushed to area hospitals.
People who live in the area were temporarily asked to shelter in place while law enforcement was on scene. One resident said he hopes that the community will come together through this incident.
"I pray that those two officers are okay because they give us a lot of our security and they help us, but at the same time, it's really sad and unfortunate," Albert Bisaillon said. "I think that through trying times like this, hopefully as a community we can come together and overcome things that happen."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.