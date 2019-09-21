CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A shooting took place near an apartment complex in unincorporated Clackamas County.
Clackamas County deputies responded to a shooting near the Town Center Station Apartments, located at 8717 Southeast Monterey Avenue, around 1:15 a.m.
Deputies said several people called to report the gunshots but no victims or suspects have been identified.
Deputies did located evidence at the scene. Area hospitals were contacted and made aware of the incident but there were no gunshot victims who came in Friday night, according to police.
Based on witness statements, the shooting may have started with someone attempting to break into a car at the mall parking lot. Deputies said it appeared a group of people began to chase a single male after a car alarm was set off. The gunshots were reported following that incident from the same area.
If anyone has information related to this crime, they are asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
