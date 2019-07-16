LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lincoln City on Monday caused a power outage in the area.
Deputies said they responded to the report of a one vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on Drift Creek Road at Gorton Road, just east of Lincoln City.
Deputies discovered a Jeep Patriot was Oregon plates completely submerged in water.
There was no one in the car and no one was found at the scene, according to the North Lincoln Fire Department Rescue Swim Team.
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was eastbound when it left the roadway and sheared off a utility pole knocking out power and other utilities to the area.
The lines could not be cleared, nor the vehicle removed from the river until about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Deputies said power and utilities were restored shortly after.
Deputies continue to investigate the crash to identify the driver.
