WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Six men between the ages of 22 and 40 were arrested during an undercover child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said investigators posed on different social media platforms and dating websites as 15-year-old boys and girls.
The men who contacted undercover deputies online were arrested after arriving at a location where they believed they were meeting a child for sex, according to the sheriff's office.
The men arrested were identified as Mario Bautista-Perez, 26, of Beaverton; Alfonso Cuevas-Alvarez, 40, of Oregon City; Larry Liu, 22, of Bethany; Shawn O'Brien, 30, of Portland; Pavel Protopopov, 25, from Washington; and Daniel Yim, 37, of Bethany.
All men are facing felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
The sheriff's office said multiple people ended their online conversations during the sting after learning the person they were talking to identified as a minor.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.